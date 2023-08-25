Create New Account
"THE LAND OF MYSTERY BABYLON"- JUDGEMENT TO AMERICA & THE NATIONS
The Master's Voice Prophecy
Welcome to The Master's Voice Prophecy Blog: WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM


Today's word: America is ancient Babylon reborn. She will be broken for the glory of pride. Many hard sayings have been heard in her, now God returns those sayings with an iron pen. Her judgement won't be removed- the words of Revelation 18 will be fulfilled. Many nations are full of iniquity, old sins that will come out in full view. Hear the word of the Lord.


READ ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2023/08/23/the-land-of-mystery-babylon-august-23-2023/


