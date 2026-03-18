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Scott walks through a detailed overview of his new book, released on March 10
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Links for this episode:
Powerpoint: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/3q1fnccq8a2wh82h21324/Is-The-Government-Legally-Killing-Us-Draft-2.pptx?rlkey=wrld4ntdovbvh6mmr30cw4y58&st=pxq7om3o&dl=0
BOOK LINK - Is the Government Legally Killing Us? https://book.ouramazinggrace.net/
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