God’s Way of Dealing with Emotional Terror, Going Through the Fear, When You’re Feeling Terror and Experiencing Cramps - Where Is Your Head At? Breathing Through Emotions
34 views • 10 months ago
Full Original:
20160607-1240 Governing Emotions Q&A
Cut:
16m48s - 28m57s
Website:
Keywords
wisdomspiritualitysimplesoul fooddivine love pathsoul conditionsoul healingreincarnated jesusgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearfacing my fearsprecious child of godsoul awakeningi want to know everythingemotionally overwhelmedemotional terrorfear and addictionsfear and body responsecrying allowedemotions and mindbreathing through emotions
