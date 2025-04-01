BUCKLE UP For April 2: Liberation Day to Spark a Market “DEMOLITION" - David Stockman

Buckle up. If you’re in the stock market or bond market, there’s going to be an explosion on the days leading up to April 2,” warns David Stockman, a former businessman who was a Republican U.S. Representative and the Director of the Office of Management and Budget under President Ronald Reagan.

In today’s interview, he tells Daniela Cambone that the reason the U.S. ended up with trillions in deficits with its trading partners is not due to bad trade deals but rather bad monetary policy caused by the Fed printing money.

“If Trump really understood monetary policy… he would be looking a few blocks away at the Eccles building. That's where the problem is.” Stockman also points out that the fentanyl issue was not the real reason Trump turned his back on Canada. Watch the video to learn more about Stockman’s take on the economy and where we’re headed next.





