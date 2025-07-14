45-47 What does it mean? Laws, Orders, and Trump's Strategic Moves

THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW:

In this revealing interview segment, Derek Johnson delves into how the United States is "at war" through a unique lens of laws, executive orders, and historical precedents. He decodes Trump's "45-47" symbolism, explores unconstitutional Congressional actions like the 1951 presidential term limits, and dissects the War Powers Act's evolution.





Johnson connects dots between Trump's national emergencies, continuity of government protocols, and military strategies—including puppet governments and occupied territory terminology from the Law of War Manual. With references to Iran, Syria, and Vietnam, he argues that Trump's actions align with a bipartisan "special operation" to restore constitutional governance. A must-watch for those seeking to understand the hidden layers of political and military maneuvering in modern America.





