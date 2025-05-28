Parasites and Demons - A MUST SEE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
:::at 24 min. He is saying that we do no have enough enzymes to digest all of that meat and vegetables , thats why everybody needs to eat pure honey for it is filled with enzymes that will boost all your organs and many other benefits . and also in the Qur'an , Honey is mentionned as the best medicine against every disease in Chapter the Bee