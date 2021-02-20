© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Forced Vaccination Murders - Berlin, Germany
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2085 views • February 20, 2021
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich- Deaths and Severe side effects after corona vaccinations in Berlin. All tested negative for corona virus before given injections. 31 Vaccinated: 8 died within 2-3 weeks, 11 more suffered from serious adverse effects. All suffered from dementia and were in good shape.
From Hal Turner's website: halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/video-forced-covid-vaccinations-old-people-forcibly-held-down-and-given-vax
Turner states "If you come at me with a syringe containing something I don't want, and you forcibly administer it - court order or not - You'd better get right with God because I am exactly the wrong type of person to do such a thing to. I would be inclined to retaliate by force."
From Hal Turner's website: halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/video-forced-covid-vaccinations-old-people-forcibly-held-down-and-given-vax
Turner states "If you come at me with a syringe containing something I don't want, and you forcibly administer it - court order or not - You'd better get right with God because I am exactly the wrong type of person to do such a thing to. I would be inclined to retaliate by force."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.