Israel & the US are in a Conspiracy to ETHNICALLY CLEANSE Palestinians From Gaza-Mustafa Barghouti

Afshin Rattansi's Going Underground
On this episode of Going Underground, we speak to the General Secretary and Co-founder of the Palestinian National Initiative and member of the Palestinian Legislative Council Dr. Mustafa Barghouti. He discusses the lies being circulated in US and European media about Hamas beheading babies which he says are to dehumanise Palestinians, the Israeli provocations which led to this explosion between Palestinians and the Israeli occupation, a conspiracy between the US and Israel to ethnically cleanse the Gaza Strip of 2.2 million Palestinians, how Israel has systematically killed the peace process with Palestinians, officials from the Biden Administration such as Antony Blinken visiting Israel to show unwavering support and much more.
