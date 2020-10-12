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Meet "THE GOOD CLUB" - Bill Gates' billionaire think-tank
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53 views • October 12, 2020
Benny Wills, April 30, 2020
When billionaires meet in secret, talk about overpopulation and brainstorm ideas together
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LINKS!
Who are "The Good Club" - https://www.theguardian.com/world/2009/may/31/new-york-billionaire-philanthropists
George Soros funded - https://realisticobserver.blogspot.com/2017/04/fyi-206-us-organizations-funded-by.html
Billionaire Club - https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/billionaire-club-in-bid-to-curb-overpopulation-d2fl22qhl02
Another one - https://thenewamerican.com/global-obamacare-the-good-club-billionaires/
WSJ - https://www.wsj.com/articles/BL-WHB-1322
2013 Billionaire meetup - http://www.oldthinkernews.com/2013/05/12/elite-gather-gated-island-secret-meeting/
COVID19 Action Plan - https://www.rockefellerfoundation.org/national-covid-19-testing-action-plan/
Gates Notes Blog - https://www.gatesnotes.com/Health/What-you-need-to-know-about-the-COVID-19-vaccine?WT.mc_id=20200430165003_COVID-19-vaccine_BG-TW&;WT.tsrc=BGTW&linkId=87665522
When billionaires meet in secret, talk about overpopulation and brainstorm ideas together
Your support is much appreciated:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/bennywills
PayPal me: https://paypal.me/bennywills
Get AUTONOMY:
https://getautonomy.info/
Socials:
twitter - https://twitter.com/BennyThrills
instagram - https://www.instagram.com/benny.wills/
facebook - https://www.facebook.com/bennywillspoetry
LINKS!
Who are "The Good Club" - https://www.theguardian.com/world/2009/may/31/new-york-billionaire-philanthropists
George Soros funded - https://realisticobserver.blogspot.com/2017/04/fyi-206-us-organizations-funded-by.html
Billionaire Club - https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/billionaire-club-in-bid-to-curb-overpopulation-d2fl22qhl02
Another one - https://thenewamerican.com/global-obamacare-the-good-club-billionaires/
WSJ - https://www.wsj.com/articles/BL-WHB-1322
2013 Billionaire meetup - http://www.oldthinkernews.com/2013/05/12/elite-gather-gated-island-secret-meeting/
COVID19 Action Plan - https://www.rockefellerfoundation.org/national-covid-19-testing-action-plan/
Gates Notes Blog - https://www.gatesnotes.com/Health/What-you-need-to-know-about-the-COVID-19-vaccine?WT.mc_id=20200430165003_COVID-19-vaccine_BG-TW&;WT.tsrc=BGTW&linkId=87665522
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