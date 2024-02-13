Create New Account
Warning Dark Light Ahead! Nano Photon Light Conversion into Materials and Devices
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
The photon-to-photon conversion process has attracted great attention because it can convert conversion of photons into different wavelength regions using different different bands to achieve a variety of applications.


Keywords
infraredvisible lightceleste solumultraviolet lightinformation securityphoton-to-photon conversionupconversiondownconversionnanoscale materialsbiomedicine

