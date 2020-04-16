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LA Sheriff Who Released 4,276 Violent Inmates now 'fears crime wave'!?
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81 views • April 16, 2020
SOCAL – In what seems to be perfect irony the county sheriff who released a plethora of violent offenders due to the Coronavirus now fears that they will re-offend while they are released into the community.
While he claims the measures have been effective in reducing the spread of Covid-19 to only 11 inmates infected, it appears that he has put the safety of those who have forfeited their right to freedom by committing a violent crime, over those of the local population.
While he claims the measures have been effective in reducing the spread of Covid-19 to only 11 inmates infected, it appears that he has put the safety of those who have forfeited their right to freedom by committing a violent crime, over those of the local population.
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