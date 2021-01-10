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Lt Gen Tom Mclnerney MUST WATCH EVERYTHING EXPLAINED
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638 views • January 10, 2021
Very important stuff said. Listen to end. Our country is at stake this needs to be shared! This is not some random figure this is a very high ranking retired Lieutenant General from the US Air Force who served in top military positions under the president of the United States and Secretary of Defense.
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