Yah's Misfits 8-9-2025

In this week’s Torah Study, we discuss Exodus 28, the garments, the ephod, and the breastplate of the Levitical Priesthood. In the second part of the presentation, we talk about the course of the sun and the mission of the sun in 1 Enoch 72, as well as the sun in relation to the months of the year. Also, which of the two heavenly bodies, the son or the moon, are responsible for days, sabbaths, months, feasts, years, and sabbaths of years? This is such an important topic. There as many false paradigms out there. Blessings & love all.