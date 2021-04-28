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"Most Dangerous Man In The Mid-South" On Fed's New Digital Dollar, Gold & Silver
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80 views • April 28, 2021
Referred to as "the most dangerous man in the mid-South" by a US attorney for actually believing in Constitutional money (gold and silver), Franklin Sanders of The-Moneychanger. com joins me in this episode to discuss the Federal Reserve's new digital dollar, gold, silver and crypto.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-most-dangerous-man-in-the-mid-south-on-feds-new-digital-dollar-gold-silver/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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