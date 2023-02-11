Devastating earthquakes in Turkiye & distress of nations: what are we to do?

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, February 11, 2023.



In the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes in Turkiye and northern Syria and the ongoing distress of nations around the world including Peru, France and Nigeria, what are we to do?



Christ mentions in Matthew 24:7 and Luke 21:10 that there will great earthquakes prior to His return and in Luke 21:25, Christ added that there will be distress of nations. We’re witnessing that today.



They represent two of several end-time signs that will precede Christ’s return. We’re that close to His return in the clouds of heaven.



We are instructed by Christ in Luke 21:36 to watch ye therefore and to pray always so that we may be ready to stand before the Son of God.



You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/





For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org (www.ssremnant.org)





For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]