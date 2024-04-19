Dr Peter Howard - USA: Next Victim of God's Justice! Does the Eclipse Reveal a Coming Civil War?

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Apr 18, 2024
Dr Peter Howard live on Mother and Refuge of the End Times breaks down how the April 8 eclipse could be a clear and imminent warning to a second American civil war.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=caiAU-3gjIc
