Why Do Believers Experience Affliction and How Should They Respond?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
Follow
46 views • 5 months ago

In this devotion, we explore the theme 'Great is thy faithfulness' inspired by Psalms 119 and reflect upon how the Psalmist praises God through afflictions. The message includes a heartfelt reminder to trust God's plan, seek wisdom in hardships, and stay hopeful. Through reflections on scriptures and encouraging words, it addresses the importance of maintaining faith and understanding that everything happens under God's control. A prayer concludes the devotion, seeking blessings and faithfulness in serving God.

00:00 Introduction and Theme: Great is Thy Faithfulness
00:30 Richard Blanchard's Hymn: Fill My Cup, Lord
01:08 Scripture Reading: Psalms 119
02:16 The Psalmist's Report: Afflictions as Blessings
03:15 Maintaining Perfect Peace in Affliction
05:02 Learning from Afflictions: A Comparison with Philippians
07:14 Desire to Be Used and Hunger for God's Word
09:49 Final Encouragement and Prayer

Keywords
faithencouragementsubmissionperseverancespiritual growthhumilitythanksgivingdivine purposetrust in godpeace of mindseeking understandinggod sovereigntyspreading the gospelgod guidancejoy in afflictionscriptural meditationcomfort in trialsprayer and supplicationdivine correctionliving a godly lifeexperiencing afflictionresponding to trialsbelievers journey
