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Francis Boyle: We Are in a War Against the Scientific Elite, This is WWIII
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393 views • June 03, 2022
Francis Boyle discusses how the U.S. and China collaborated on the development of the COVID-19 gain-of-function bioweapon. The elites in both Beijing and Washington have more in common with each other than with their own people due to their totalitarian mentality. The mandates are a clear violation of the Nuremberg Code and constitute a crime against humanity (e.g. murder, extermination, inhumane acts committed against civilians). Governments are persecuting their own citizens just like the Nazi government persecuted German Jews. We are seeing a Nazi mentality at work by all governments enforcing these frankenshots, the Nazi philosophy of "useless eaters" and depopulation. It is impossible to create a vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 if it is a bioweapon. The biowarfare simulations are war games that go live and monkeypox is another bioweapon released just as voting is underway to give WHO totalitarian powers and set up a global medical police state and tyranny. In his book he argues principles of international law that can be used internationally to try and stop this. We are seeing a war against humanity by the scientific elite, this is World War III.
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Websites
University of Illinois College of Law https://law.illinois.edu/faculty-research/faculty-profiles/francis-boyle
Publications https://law.illinois.edu/faculty-research/faculty-profiles/francis-boyle/#publications
Books on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/Francis-Anthony-Boyle/e/B001IYV7E0
Resisting Medical Tyranny: Why the COVID-19 Mandates are Criminal https://www.amazon.com/Resisting-Medical-Tyranny-COVID-19-Mandates/dp/1957807121
About Francis Boyle
Francis Boyle is a professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law. He received an AB (1971) in Political Science from the University of Chicago, then a JD degree magna cum laude from Harvard Law School, and AM and PhD degrees in Political Science from Harvard University. He practiced tax and international tax with Bingham, Dana & Gould.
Professor Boyle serves as counsel to Bosnia and Herzegovina and to the Provisional Government of the Palestinian Authority. He also represents two associations of citizens within Bosnia and was involved in developing the indictment against Slobodan Milosević for genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Over his career, he has represented national and international bodies including the Blackfoot Nation (Canada), the Nation of Hawaii, and the Lakota Nation, as well as numerous individual death penalty and human rights cases. He has advised numerous international bodies in the areas of human rights, war crimes and genocide, nuclear policy, and bio-warfare. From 1991-92, he served as Legal Advisor to the Palestinian Delegation to the Middle East Peace Negotiations.
Professor Boyle served on the Board of Directors of Amnesty International, as a consultant to the American Friends Service Committee, and on the Advisory Board for the Council for Responsible Genetics. He drafted the U.S. domestic implementing legislation for the Biological Weapons Convention, known as the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, that was approved unanimously by both Houses of the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President George H.W. Bush.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support Geopolitics & Empire:
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member
Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors
**Visit Our Sponsors
Expat Money Show & Summit https://expatmoney.com
Nomos Time Bank https://www.nomos.net
Borderless Health Insurance http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com
Websites
University of Illinois College of Law https://law.illinois.edu/faculty-research/faculty-profiles/francis-boyle
Publications https://law.illinois.edu/faculty-research/faculty-profiles/francis-boyle/#publications
Books on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/Francis-Anthony-Boyle/e/B001IYV7E0
Resisting Medical Tyranny: Why the COVID-19 Mandates are Criminal https://www.amazon.com/Resisting-Medical-Tyranny-COVID-19-Mandates/dp/1957807121
About Francis Boyle
Francis Boyle is a professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law. He received an AB (1971) in Political Science from the University of Chicago, then a JD degree magna cum laude from Harvard Law School, and AM and PhD degrees in Political Science from Harvard University. He practiced tax and international tax with Bingham, Dana & Gould.
Professor Boyle serves as counsel to Bosnia and Herzegovina and to the Provisional Government of the Palestinian Authority. He also represents two associations of citizens within Bosnia and was involved in developing the indictment against Slobodan Milosević for genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Over his career, he has represented national and international bodies including the Blackfoot Nation (Canada), the Nation of Hawaii, and the Lakota Nation, as well as numerous individual death penalty and human rights cases. He has advised numerous international bodies in the areas of human rights, war crimes and genocide, nuclear policy, and bio-warfare. From 1991-92, he served as Legal Advisor to the Palestinian Delegation to the Middle East Peace Negotiations.
Professor Boyle served on the Board of Directors of Amnesty International, as a consultant to the American Friends Service Committee, and on the Advisory Board for the Council for Responsible Genetics. He drafted the U.S. domestic implementing legislation for the Biological Weapons Convention, known as the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, that was approved unanimously by both Houses of the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President George H.W. Bush.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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