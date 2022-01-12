© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SATANIC CENSORSHIP !!! The CONTROVERSIAL NEW YEARS SPEECH That Was TAKEN DOWN !!! [Age Of Truth TV]
Follow
2
Share
Report
190 views • January 12, 2022
SATANIC CENSORSHIP !!! The CONTROVERSIAL NEW YEARS SPEECH That Was TAKEN DOWN !!! [Age Of Truth TV].
PLEASE SHARE WIDELY !!!
"The Devil is in all the details and the Devil never takes a day off" is one of the quotes from this years New Years Speech by Age Of Truth TV, along with "Demons don't like the light" and indeed they don't. This EYE-OPENING and apparantly deeply CONTROVERSIAL SPEECH about the coming year 2022, was taken down and censored from our original platform, with a warning!! FREEDOM OF SPEECH is massively violated, threatened and stopped by the mainstream media and different SoMe platforms !!! The TRUTH IS OUT THERE AND ALL OVER, and they are trying to stop it and control it - but the FIGHT FOR FREEDOM continues.....
Here is new uncensored re-upload, PLEASE SHARE WIDELY.....
Link to video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qr2q8gXwtwVk/
NEW YEARS SPEECH 2021 = 2022 AGE OF EYE-OPENING TRUTH ~ by Lucas Alexander [Age Of Truth TV]
Filmed on New Years Eve - 31 December 2021
Please leave your comments in the comment section below with your thoughts on the coming year 2022.
Thank you for the love and support. We wish you a HAPPY HAPPY NEW YEAR.
Please share links to this video.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
AOT TV on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uTyiNdefC9Ui/
AOT TV on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ageoftruthtv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2022 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
Link to video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qr2q8gXwtwVk/
PLEASE SHARE WIDELY !!!
"The Devil is in all the details and the Devil never takes a day off" is one of the quotes from this years New Years Speech by Age Of Truth TV, along with "Demons don't like the light" and indeed they don't. This EYE-OPENING and apparantly deeply CONTROVERSIAL SPEECH about the coming year 2022, was taken down and censored from our original platform, with a warning!! FREEDOM OF SPEECH is massively violated, threatened and stopped by the mainstream media and different SoMe platforms !!! The TRUTH IS OUT THERE AND ALL OVER, and they are trying to stop it and control it - but the FIGHT FOR FREEDOM continues.....
Here is new uncensored re-upload, PLEASE SHARE WIDELY.....
Link to video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qr2q8gXwtwVk/
NEW YEARS SPEECH 2021 = 2022 AGE OF EYE-OPENING TRUTH ~ by Lucas Alexander [Age Of Truth TV]
Filmed on New Years Eve - 31 December 2021
Please leave your comments in the comment section below with your thoughts on the coming year 2022.
Thank you for the love and support. We wish you a HAPPY HAPPY NEW YEAR.
Please share links to this video.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
AOT TV on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uTyiNdefC9Ui/
AOT TV on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ageoftruthtv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2022 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
Link to video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qr2q8gXwtwVk/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.