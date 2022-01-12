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SATANIC CENSORSHIP !!! The CONTROVERSIAL NEW YEARS SPEECH That Was TAKEN DOWN !!! [Age Of Truth TV]
Age Of Truth TV
Age Of Truth TV
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SATANIC CENSORSHIP !!! The CONTROVERSIAL NEW YEARS SPEECH That Was TAKEN DOWN !!! [Age Of Truth TV].
PLEASE SHARE WIDELY !!!

"The Devil is in all the details and the Devil never takes a day off" is one of the quotes from this years New Years Speech by Age Of Truth TV, along with "Demons don't like the light" and indeed they don't. This EYE-OPENING and apparantly deeply CONTROVERSIAL SPEECH about the coming year 2022, was taken down and censored from our original platform, with a warning!! FREEDOM OF SPEECH is massively violated, threatened and stopped by the mainstream media and different SoMe platforms !!! The TRUTH IS OUT THERE AND ALL OVER, and they are trying to stop it and control it - but the FIGHT FOR FREEDOM continues.....

Here is new uncensored re-upload, PLEASE SHARE WIDELY.....

Link to video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qr2q8gXwtwVk/


NEW YEARS SPEECH 2021 = 2022 AGE OF EYE-OPENING TRUTH ~ by Lucas Alexander [Age Of Truth TV]

Filmed on New Years Eve - 31 December 2021

Please leave your comments in the comment section below with your thoughts on the coming year 2022.

Thank you for the love and support. We wish you a HAPPY HAPPY NEW YEAR.
Please share links to this video.



PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:

http://www.ageoftruth.tv

AOT TV on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uTyiNdefC9Ui/
AOT TV on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ageoftruthtv


For further contact: [email protected]

© 2022 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved

Link to video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qr2q8gXwtwVk/
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Privacy Policy