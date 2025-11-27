Papyrus (2000, Game Boy Color)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Papyrus is a platformer developed by French company Planet Interactive Development and published by French company Ubi Soft. It was only released in Europe.
Papyrus is based on the comic and TV series of the same name. It stars Papyrus, a young fisherman in Ancient Egypt, who is chosen by the gods to rescue Egypt from schemes of evil High Priest Seth, who has kidnappe the pharaoh's daughter and aims to gain the rule over Egypt.