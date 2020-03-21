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Corona Virus Rant For Vexed Partisan
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10 views • March 21, 2020
Light on the nose, thin and super fast thru the middle. Clean and dry as the sonoran desert on the back end. this isn't a bad beer but it's barely beer by the palate. I knocked this out for Vexed Partisan. Good guy look him up on Gab and Minds as well as here. 4.8 ABV <10 IBUs and the SRM is 3. Thats about it. If I do get Corona Virus then this wasn't the immuno-charger I was looking for.
Thanks for coming by,
E
As always I have no connections to any of these companies.
You can find me on the usual Anti-Social Media sites:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beer-and-gear/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=67763
Thanks for coming by,
E
As always I have no connections to any of these companies.
You can find me on the usual Anti-Social Media sites:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beer-and-gear/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=67763
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