NYU Students Don't Know What They are Protesting
Justin Trouble
Published Yesterday

SOURCE: Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal

"NYU STUDENT PROTESTERS - WHY ARE YOU PROTESTING?

STUDENT #1:

 "I don't know. I'm pretty sure there's something about Israel... Do you know what NYU is doing? [Looks at friend] Why are we protesting?"

STUDENT #2:

"I wish I was more educated."

#1:

"I'm not either.""

https://twitter.com/MarioNawfal/status/1783168044610547787

