NYU Students Don't Know What They are Protesting

SOURCE: Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal
"NYU STUDENT PROTESTERS - WHY ARE YOU PROTESTING?
STUDENT #1:
"I don't know. I'm pretty sure there's something about Israel... Do you know what NYU is doing? [Looks at friend] Why are we protesting?"
STUDENT #2:
"I wish I was more educated."
#1:
"I'm not either.""
