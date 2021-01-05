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Covid economy is killing small business / doubling global poverty
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23 views • January 05, 2021
Ben Swann, January 4, 2021
Covid economy is killing small businesses and doubling global poverty
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Covid economy is killing small businesses and doubling global poverty
----------------
Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:
Kim Daly https://thedalycoach.com
Pulse Cellular: Use code "TRUTH" for 10% every plan for life.
https://truthinmedia.com/phone
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https://truthinmedia.com/vpn
Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy focused, performance oriented pioneers of the web.
https://truthinmedia.com/brave
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