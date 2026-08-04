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Lion's Gate Portal Deception: Energy Harvesting, Masonic Isis/Sirius Initiation And Soul-Siphoning
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
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128 views • Yesterday

SOURCES: Ohoakebooks "Lion's Gate Portal 2022 A Freemasonic ritual goes WILD!"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lcWTJSCnXnw

Shamanic Self "The Lion's Gate Portal deception is worse than I thought! (2026 Insight)"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iQsOOelF03s

STARSEED SANCTUARY "Lions Gate Deception: Ascension Symptoms or Psychic Attack?" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U0_NvsWAyrc

Kirsty Ironside-Nourished Soul Co "The Truth About the Lions Gate Portal | Spiritual Deception, Energy Siphoning & AI Timelines" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2pq1_RzTyE


"The deeper truth behind the popular 8/8 activation: from false light agendas, AI timelines, and Freemasonic rituals, to the hijacking of astrology and stargates-this is a soul remembrance transmission for those ready to unplug from the illusion. Like all Archontic endeavours, inversion is the name of the game, and at this conjunction consciousness and energy is harvested through a ritualistic alchemy and used to open the gates of dark astral realms. It reeks of Archons, portals to the lower realms of the astral and alchemising energy to open the floodgates so that the simulation can be the devil's playground each year as technology takes conscious into the head, and leaves the lower chakra system with vacancy signs flashing in neon lights - and Ahriman's wet dream comes true."


REFERENCES:

Reddit: "Lionsgate is made up" https://shorturl.at/ti3fk

https://www.facebook.com/ohoakebooks

https://mewe.com/pharaeuslysander.77

Kirsty Ironside: nourishedsoulco.com

Laura: https://www.shamanicself.com/

https://www.instagram.com/nourished_soul_co/

Heather: https://thestarseedsanctuary.mykajabi.com/


WATCH TOP 3 REMOTE VIEWINGS ABOUT THE AFTERLIFE:

Remote Viewing Moksha - Liberation from a Prison Planet https://t1p.de/xflwm

Farsight - Remote Viewing Death Traps https://t1p.de/s3f55

Intuitive Underground - Remote Viewing the Afterlife https://t1p.de/ximvx


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24

"Don’t Go Into The Light" Lucia Stellberg on soul-traps: https://t1p.de/av8e1

"Forced Incarnation" about NDEs and "Spirit Guides": https://t1p.de/y61mw


TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l


WATCH - JESUS' DARK SECRETS:

"Jesus was a Usurper" https://t1p.de/vu22m

"The Templar Revelation" https://t1p.de/oatts

"Mandaeans, the Templars and John the Baptist" https://shorturl.at/veZMG

"The Dark Secrets of Jesus Playlist" https://t1p.de/4jy0q


SEE ALSO:

Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA

Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg

Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik

Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw

Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0

Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820

Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM

Part 8 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FT8vXTn34cA


CHRISTIAN DECEPTION:

"Evangelical Christian Forced to Reincarnate: A Spirit Communication With Her Dead Father. "

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_qebfWZ4_I

"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: He Got Demonic Hell and Forced Reincarnation."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-O79FNa1U8

"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: Reptilians Feast on Human Souls in the Lower Astral Plane. Part 3" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKF7oMnL6mg

"With Blue-Beam And Rapture-Ready Into Captivity" https://tinyurl.com/25bntyuc

"Confirmed: The Rapture is a Psy-Op" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G73fzb3EVz4

"Scripture Lies About The Rapture" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bO_-mdkmTwE




Keywords
aliensufovaccineastrologyshamanismsoulafterlifeastral travelsoul trapremote viewinguapaurareincarnation trapreptilian aliensastral realmsoul retrieval
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