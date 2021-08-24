© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TEXAS FREEDOM FIGHT 2021 from theHighwire.com
Follow
0
Share
Report
32 views • August 24, 2021
TEXAS FREEDOM FIGHT 2021
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/texas-freedom-fight-2021/
Jackie Schlegel, warrior mom and Executive Director of Texans For Vaccine Choice, sits down with Del to discuss her grassroots organization’s mission for medical freedom and their biggest event to date, the “Freedom Fight” Rally at the steps of the Texas Capitol.
POSTED: August 23, 2021
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/texas-freedom-fight-2021/
Jackie Schlegel, warrior mom and Executive Director of Texans For Vaccine Choice, sits down with Del to discuss her grassroots organization’s mission for medical freedom and their biggest event to date, the “Freedom Fight” Rally at the steps of the Texas Capitol.
POSTED: August 23, 2021
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.