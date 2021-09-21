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Situation Update, Sep 21, 2021 - Washington State hiring "strike teams" for COVID quarantine camps
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290 views • September 21, 2021
The government of Washington State has stealth edited a public jobs listing that called for hiring “strike team consultants” for an isolation and quarantine facility located in Centralia, WA (see link below). After news about the job listing went viral, the job listing was altered to remove the term “strike team” from the job title as well as the “duties” section of the job description.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-21-washington-state-government-stealth-edits-job-posting-to-remove-strike-team-from-covid-quarantine-camp-ad.html
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Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-21-washington-state-government-stealth-edits-job-posting-to-remove-strike-team-from-covid-quarantine-camp-ad.html
0:00 Intro
14:04 Main Story
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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▶️ Download our app: https://www.naturalnews.com/App
▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com
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