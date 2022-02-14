EVERYONE HAS AIDS?! BY WHATS HER FACE

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How many coincidences need to happen before something is no longer considered a coincidence? With the insane news cycle we’ve been hit with over the past two years it's easy to forget some of what’s happened, but that’s why I am here - I never forget. One piece of news that has been making waves recently is the dramatic increase of AIDS around the world. While this may come as unexpected and worrisome to some, it is in fact something we should have all seen coming. In April 2020, Luc Montagnier, world renowned virologist, and Nobel prize winner for his discovery of HIV warned the world that the novel coronavirus was not of natural origin and that it was manipulated to include sequences from the HIV virus. Fast forward to current day 2022, with billions of vaccines administered across the world and suddenly, everyone had AIDS. Oh, and did I mention that same world renowned virologist that tried to warn the world just happened to die this week? So I ask you again, how many coincidences need to happen before something is no longer considered a coincidence?
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From Dr. Vernon Coleman
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If you’re looking for a cache of information about covid-19 I suggest you take a look at EarthNewspaper.com which contains over 2,250 articles [now over 4,000] about covid-19 – it is said to be the largest archive of covid-19 articles and videos online and I believe it. We are fighting a war and EarthNewspaper.com is a valuable asset in the war – an asset too often under-estimated. The site’s tagline is `All the Honest News Fit to Publish’. If you’re looking for a way to help the Resistance Movement I suggest you subscribe and make a donation to EarthNewspaper.com
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EarthNewspaper.com has the largest archive of COVID-19 articles, news stories, and videos, with over 4,000 posts.
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