UN voices concern over reports of mass graves in Gaza, calls for full investigation 'in a way that is credible, independent'
Hundreds of bodies have been exhumed in mass graves at Nasser Hospital in Gaza.

Some decapitated, others missing their limbs or organs. Patients executed with their hands tied.

Meanwhile, the Western press is silent.

