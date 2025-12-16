Attention Humanity: God has Returned as the Spirit of Truth! Book of the True Life Lesson 222.

Attention Humanity: God has Returned as the Spirit of Truth!





Correspondingly, God, our Spiritual Father provides Teachings that correct, clarify and remind us of his Arcanum.





Twelve volumes of 366 Lessons Communicated in Mexico from 1866 through 1950 by Divine Inspiration through God's servants that he called spokespersons or "bearers of the Voice" and "golden pens".





"Those who do not see their neighbors as their own, who accumulate wealth and seize what belongs to others, these are not Christians, because they do not know compassion. The fight between the spiritual and the material will come, humanity will enter into that conflict. How much suffering will have to be endured, so that the triumph of justice arrives!"

-God

Book of the True Life, Lesson 222, Verses 45





Enjoy listening to our Heavenly Father's Teaching No. 222 of 366:





The New Revelations:

https://www.TheThirdTestament.org

which is a compendium of

https://www.TheBookoftheTrueLife.org





Love, -James