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DNA Corruption - Proof that the Bible's Prediction in the End times is Happening
Crossroad of Truth
Crossroad of Truth
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597 views • April 11, 2022
This contains a short 5 minute teaching on what the Bible predicts will happen in the end times, just prior to the rise of the Antichrist and Jesus Christ's return, and then plays a collage of short video footage from world leaders and medical advisors to the World Economic Forum.

It is up to you to come to your own conclusions. This only presents what the Bible says and compares it to what medical experts and world leaders said.

Based on Daniel 2:43; Matthew 24:37, Genesis 6, and the quotes from many highly acclaimed medical authories as reported by main stream media.

Go to www.crossroadoftruth.org for more in depth teachings on end times prophesy and the Word of God.

Jesus Christ is the Son of God who died for your sins and rose again (Easter). There are only Kingdoms, and two paths. The Kingdom of God and the Kingdom of Satan. Which one are you in? Repent and believe in the Lord Jesus Christ, and you will be saved.

Mathew 7:13-14 - Jesus Said:
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13 “Enter by the narrow gate; for wide is the gate and broad is the way that leads to destruction, and there are many who go in by it. Because narrow is the gate and difficult is the way which leads to life, and there are few who find it."

John 5:24 - Jesus Said
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“Most assuredly, I say to you, he who hears My word and believes in Him who sent Me has everlasting life, and shall not come into judgment, but has passed from death into life."

www.crossroadoftruth.org
Keywords
biblegodjesus christvaccinepandemicdnaantichristnephilimworld economic forumwefcovidklaus schwabyuval noah hararicrisperend times prophesyseed of men
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