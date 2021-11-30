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Covid-puking media attempts another "VARIANT" scarient propaganda push
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120 views • November 30, 2021
Covid-puking media attempts another "VARIANT" scarient propaganda push
As you’ve noticed over the last two days, the global corporate media psyop spell weavers have puked up another “scariant” called “Nu,” and they are now hyperventilating over it, claiming it has over “30 horrifying mutations” and might spread faster than anything in history.
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/f13adc33-72bf-47ca-99bd-f3f85523592f
As you’ve noticed over the last two days, the global corporate media psyop spell weavers have puked up another “scariant” called “Nu,” and they are now hyperventilating over it, claiming it has over “30 horrifying mutations” and might spread faster than anything in history.
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/f13adc33-72bf-47ca-99bd-f3f85523592f
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