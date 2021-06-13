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HEART INFLAMMATION: ALMOST A THOUSAND CASES OF CARDITIS & PERICARDITIS IN VAERS
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32 views • June 13, 2021
FOLKS... THIS VIDEO IS OVER 5 HOURS AND SHE IS READING ALL OF THE REPORTS!!!! DO NOT ALLOW YOUR CHILDREN TO GET THAT DEPOP SHOT!
Thanks so much to Alice for narrating this report!! Please support Alice by subscribing to her partner's great music channel where they play great music live on youtube! Matt Wirfs Music Live: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDcfpFhc-jvDBvtzoZZNnIA
Thanks so much to Alice for narrating this report!! Please support Alice by subscribing to her partner's great music channel where they play great music live on youtube! Matt Wirfs Music Live: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDcfpFhc-jvDBvtzoZZNnIA
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