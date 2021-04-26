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Michael Yeadon | Full Interview | Planet Lockdown
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7939 views • April 26, 2021
Interview with Michael Yeadon, former Vice President and Chief Science Officer of Pfizer, where he worked for 16 years.
He outlines his position on the pandemic, the vaccine, the issue of variants, boosters and the loss of our civil liberties. It is truly an appeal to the world.
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He outlines his position on the pandemic, the vaccine, the issue of variants, boosters and the loss of our civil liberties. It is truly an appeal to the world.
Please donate to the project. Your contribution makes a real difference.
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/donate/
Subscribe to the email list for updates on the film and interviews:
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/lists/?p=subscribe
Watch more full interviews and educate yourself!
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/full-interviews/
Share and enjoy!
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