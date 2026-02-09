NWO: Reject and resist at all cost the Vatican’s globalism

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Good Vs Evil





Reject at all cost this phenomena called globalism which will strip you of your individual rights regardless of your nationality, citizenship, belief system and race as the Vatican called for a new world order.





https://www.theguardian.com/world/2004/jan/02/catholicism.religion





The Vatican is pushing for a one world government, for their “new world order” with the help of the ten kings mentioned in Revelation 17:12.





The Jews are just a front as the Vatican and her Jesuits are working in the background pushing very hard for a one world government in which the pope will be the ruler of the world..inspired by satan. The ten kings will have one mind and give their allegiance to the Vatican beast’s pope but they will lose miserably against Christ, the soon-returning King, in Revelation 17:14.





Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington