MAN JOKES ABOUT MICROCHIPS IN VAXX KILLED BY VAXX

https://t.me/covidbc/9597



Francine Redmond is with David Redmond.

"It is with a sad heart to let you all know that my husband, David Redmond passed away on Feb 3, 2023 from a sudden illness. He went peacefully surrounded by his family. My girls and I are devastated and will obviously need some time to work through this. He was the love of my life, and the most loving father a child could ever wish for. He had a huge heart and loved his family, friends and community. He wouldn’t want us crying over him, but instead sharing memories and laughs, because he sure loved to laugh.

No funeral is planned per his wishes, but there will be a Celebration Of Life at a later date."

###

David Redmond

Pfizer #2 ☑️

"I’ve gotta admit that I was a skeptic of all the criticisms of the Covid shots… so I hooked up secret microphones around my body to detect any abnormalities.

Oddly enough, as soon as the 2nd shot was injected into my shoulder, one of my microphones picked up a virtually silent radio transmission coming from a microchip within the vaccine which said, and I quote, “tracking device established; connection to the Oracle confirmed… notification sent to Mr. Gates for tracking procedures enabled“.

We live in weird times people, weird times.￼￼￼ 👽"

Mirrored - bootcamp

