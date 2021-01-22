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Donald Trump - False Profit Or Not? [22.01.2021]
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353 views • February 06, 2021
"He has promoted a lot of things many consider to be very dangerous, from vaccines to 5G.
It's thinks like this that make us wonder if he's a white hat or not."
Source:
https://rumble.com/vd4l31-donald-trump-false-profit-or-not.html
It's thinks like this that make us wonder if he's a white hat or not."
Source:
https://rumble.com/vd4l31-donald-trump-false-profit-or-not.html
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