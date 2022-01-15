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Le Pr Luc Montagnier à Milan le 15 janvier 2022
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137 views • February 10, 2022
La nostra sta rischiando di diventare la società più informata che mai sia morta di ignoranza..Ogni sofferenza è causata dall’ignoranza. Le persone infliggono dolore agli altri nel perseguimento egoistico della propria felicità o soddisfazione.
Traduction : La nôtre risque de devenir la société la plus informée qui soit jamais morte d'ignorance. Toute souffrance est causée par l'ignorance. Les gens infligent de la douleur aux autres dans la poursuite égoïste de leur propre bonheur ou satisfaction.
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0v-wYWv38eg publié par Stephane Martox https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsBXcHfTTXPNXd9JS-NaM9A
Traduction : La nôtre risque de devenir la société la plus informée qui soit jamais morte d'ignorance. Toute souffrance est causée par l'ignorance. Les gens infligent de la douleur aux autres dans la poursuite égoïste de leur propre bonheur ou satisfaction.
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0v-wYWv38eg publié par Stephane Martox https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsBXcHfTTXPNXd9JS-NaM9A
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