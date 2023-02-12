WE WON‼️ 😃
WHO Pandemic Treaty falls through
In a rare win vs. Big Pharma criminals, the World Health Organization has backed down on proposed amendments for compulsory vaccination and lockdowns - Australian MP Malcom Roberts.
Yaaaaay!!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.