Exploring the Two Biggest Christian Attractions in the World with Creationist Ken Ham

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TAKEAWAYS
Children 10 and under are FREE at the Creation Museum and the Ark Encounter throughout 2022
Public schools are destructive and dangerous for kids’ developing worldviews
Why the book of Genesis provides the foundation for all Christian life
Discover the most powerful pro-life exhibit in the world displaying God’s miraculous handiwork
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Creation Museum Promo Video: https://bit.ly/3tLWkG4
Ark Encounter Promo Video: https://bit.ly/3MLDnfc
Ark Encounter Website: https://arkencounter.com/
Creation Museum Website: https://creationmuseum.org/
Creation to Babel Book on the AIG Store: https://bit.ly/3KGw9Y2
Answers In Genesis Resources: https://bit.ly/AIGCCM
Answers TV: https://www.answers.tv/
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