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Exploring the Two Biggest Christian Attractions in the World with Creationist Ken Ham
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58 views • March 14, 2022
As visitors look toward the horizon, the towering, 10-story tall bow of Noah’s Ark catches the evening sun. The setting is Kentucky, and the places are the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum, founded by young earth apologist and creationist Ken Ham. Ken created these two fascinating attractions to showcase exhibits designed to help people think about humanity’s origins from a Biblical worldview. Incredibly, these two world-renowned destinations receive 1.5 million visitors every year. Some of its amazing attractions include a life-size replica of Noah’s Ark and a planetarium with a laser-projection system that shows visitors the size of the universe. Ken shares how imparting a Christian worldview is essential in shaping the minds and hearts of children and adults alike.


TAKEAWAYS

Children 10 and under are FREE at the Creation Museum and the Ark Encounter throughout 2022

Public schools are destructive and dangerous for kids’ developing worldviews

Why the book of Genesis provides the foundation for all Christian life

Discover the most powerful pro-life exhibit in the world displaying God’s miraculous handiwork


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Creation Museum Promo Video: https://bit.ly/3tLWkG4
Ark Encounter Promo Video: https://bit.ly/3MLDnfc
Ark Encounter Website: https://arkencounter.com/
Creation Museum Website: https://creationmuseum.org/
Creation to Babel Book on the AIG Store: https://bit.ly/3KGw9Y2
Answers In Genesis Resources: https://bit.ly/AIGCCM
Answers TV: https://www.answers.tv/

🔗 CONNECT WITH KEN HAM
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aigkenham
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aigkenham/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/aigkenham

CONNECT WITH ANSWERS IN GENESIS
Website: https://answersingenesis.org/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/answersingenesis

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom

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Keywords
bibleevolutionjesuschristiangenesisarkworldviewken hampublic schoolcreationistcreation museumark encountertina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom show
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