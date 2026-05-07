US 'doesn’t have democracy' & 'run by elites. Israel is run by similar elites, […] the Zionist cadre that makes the decisions for the people there - ret US AF Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski

Iran war ‘most unpopular thing’ in US for now – Kwiatkowski

This war is “getting more unpopular by the day and yet Congress has done nothing. They love it,” retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski stressed.

👉 The US “doesn’t have democracy” and is “run by elites. Israel is run by similar elites, […] the Zionist cadre that makes the decisions for the people there,” she noted.