US 'doesn’t have democracy' & 'run by elites. Israel is run by similar elites, […] the Zionist cadre that makes the decisions for the people there - ret US AF Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iran war ‘most unpopular thing’ in US for now – Kwiatkowski
This war is “getting more unpopular by the day and yet Congress has done nothing. They love it,” retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski stressed.
👉 The US “doesn’t have democracy” and is “run by elites. Israel is run by similar elites, […] the Zionist cadre that makes the decisions for the people there,” she noted.