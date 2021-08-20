Patel Patriot's Devolution Part 4

Part 4 of Patel Patriot's ongoing series on DevolutionPatel Patriot's Devolution Part 4____________Devolution - Part 1 - by Patel PatriotDevolution - Part 2 - by Patel PatriotDevolution - Part 3 - by Patel Patriot_____________Devolution Part 4How can this be real?When January 20th came and Trump boarded AF1 leaving Biden as the president, I was devastated. Everybody knew the election was fraudulent. There was no possible way Trump was just going to walk away from a stolen election.Then he did.I honestly couldn’t comprehend what had happened. Like many of you, I could feel it in my bones that this couldn’t be how the story ends. I started searching for answers. The devolution theory was one of the only plausible scenarios I could see playing out but I always ran into the same question.Devolution isn’t meant to be permanent and certainly wouldn’t be able to last for 4 years. How does President Trump come back before 2024?The reality is, I don’t think he ever “left”.Throughout his presidency, Trump has often spoken of our nations founding. Here are parts his September 17th, 2020 remarks from the White House Conference on American History *I removed some paragraphs*.“Our mission is to defend the legacy of America’s founding, the virtue of America’s heroes, and the nobility of the American character. We must clear away the twisted web of lies in our schools and classrooms, and teach our children the magnificent truth about our country. We want our sons and daughters to know that they are the citizens of the most exceptional nation in the history of the world.To grow up in America is to live in a land where anything is possible, where anyone can rise, and where any dream can come true — all because of the immortal principles our nation’s founders inscribed nearly two and a half centuries ago.That’s why we have come to the National Archives, the sacred home of our national memory. In this great chamber, we preserve our glorious inheritance: the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, the Bill of Rights.On this very day in 1787, our Founding Fathers signed the Constitution at Independence Hall in Philadelphia. It was the fulfillment of a thousand years of Western civilization. Our Constitution was the product of centuries of tradition, wisdom, and experience. No political document has done more to advance the human condition or propel the engine of progress.We are here today to declare that we will never submit to tyranny. We will reclaim our history and our country for citizens of every race, color, religion, and creed.America’s founding set in motion the unstoppable chain of events that abolished slavery, secured civil rights, defeated communism and fascism, and built the most fair, equal, and prosperous nation in human history.