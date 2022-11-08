The Great Reset, A Long Time Coming? Part 1

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The Great Reset, A Long Time Coming? Part 1In Episode 47 we discuss some interesting historical facts pertaining to the difference between what is lawful and what is legal, and the implication of this difference in the world today. Can this difference play a part in the "Great Reset" that is on the cards?