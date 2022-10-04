We the People Have Strength in Numbers

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The corrupt oligarchs have poked the bear...and We the People don't like being poked! The hibernation is over and we've become aware of the propaganda and censorship that put us to sleep. It is time to come together and take back the Republic, Democracy, and our civil rights. Strength in numbers provides the muscle that can stop the corrupt oligarchs who have anesthetized America.