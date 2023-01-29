"SHOCkING" Next News interview with Dr. Rashid A. Buttar about Covid-19 5G and MORE

The Next News interviews Dr. Rashid A. Buttar to get his views on Covid-19 treatments, mandates, Bill Gates, Dr Fauci and Dr. Buttar unhinges his disgust and anger about the whole mess.

This man puts his entire career on the line to warn the world about the plan of genocide by way of mass vaxxine injections. The Dr. tells it like it is from an inside perspective with a medical military background.



