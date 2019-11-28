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Local Pulse | Easy Vegan Meals | High Protein & Super Healthy Grab And Go Breakfast
Localpulse.ca - Instant Hummus
Localpulse.ca - Instant Hummus
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9 views • November 28, 2019
LocalPulse.ca was established in 2018 with one goal in mind, to make delicious food that is ready when you. Our food is proudly made in Kamloops, BC. Each product is crafted in small batches in British Columbia, we strive to creates pulse-powered, nutritious snacks that are ready when you are. Whether you are out on the trails or in the office, we have got you covered for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack time.

Visit Us For Fuel Your Everyday Adventure: https://www.localpulse.ca


Products:
1. Instant Hummus | Roasted Beet & Red Onion

Description: Dehydrated Instant Hummus can be used to make delicious hummus in a pinch by just adding water. Our Roasted Beet & Red Onion Hummus is a colorful and mouth-watering snack for the person on-the-go. The deep red color comes from roasting beets from farmers we know and blending it with traditional hummus ingredients and spices for a flavourful punch that is ready when you are. The vibrant, fragrant powder can also be used as a gluten-free breading, popcorn seasoning, salad-topper and more!
Visit here for more: https://www.localpulse.ca/product-page/instant-hummus-roasted-beet-red-onion

2. Instant Hummus | Smoky Curry

Description: Dehydrated Instant Hummus can be used to make delicious hummus in a pinch by just adding water. Smoky Curry Hummus is our take on traditional hummus with a twist. By adding a mix of spices and natural hickory flavor, we crafted a bold flavor that will be the talk of your next party. The vibrant, fragrant powder can also be used as a gluten-free breading, popcorn seasoning, salad-topper and more!
Visit here for more: https://www.localpulse.ca/product-page/instant-hummus-smoky-curry
Keywords
vegansuper breakfasteasy vegan foodhigh protein breakfasthealthy grab and go breakfasteasy vegan meals
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy