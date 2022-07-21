Polish MP is expressing Russian perspectives and appearing on Russian media outlets

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Russia Ukraine Updates
Wait for us all to be criminalised
"Expressing Russian perspectives and appearing on Russian media outlets amounts to committing treason; the people doing it must be punished, says Polish MP Radoslaw Sikorski."
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