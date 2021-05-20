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Brian Hoyer & Nick Pineault - How & Why You Should Protect Yourself From EMF
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72 views • May 20, 2021
On this show with Nicholas Pineault and my friend Brian Hoyer from Electro Pollution Fix we talked all about how and why you should protect yourself from this dangerous radiation.
There’s a really great EMF Quiz you can take to see how polluted your home is.
Here’s some of what we discussed…
Wifi
Smart meters
5G
Dirty electricity
Magnetic and electric fields
Blue light
Cell phone mitigation
And much more!
I advocate fixing and altering your environment BEFORE changing your diet and nutrition. Too often people try to overcome food addictions, cravings and more only to fail which sets them up for a lifetime of shame.
Fixing your environment is more costly but passive and moves the needle much more than food does.
I hope you enjoy this show with Nicholas Pineault and Brian Hoyer!
Please share if you can!
EMF Home Quiz:
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/emfhomequiz
Electro Pollution Fix:
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/electrofix
Brian's Website:
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/brianhoyer
Nick's Website:
http://www.theemfguy.com
Show page (coming soon):
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/698
SHOW SPONSORS
https://www.biochargeme.com/collections/light?sort_by=price-ascending
https://www.biochargeme.com/collections/emf/products/greenwave-filters
----
https://www.biochargeme.com/collections/all-products/products/aquacure%C2%AE-model-ac50
https://www.biochargeme.com/products/relax-far-infrared-sauna
####################################################
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SOME OF OUR COURSES INCLUDE...
- Your Roadmap to Health
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- Heart Health Optimization
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- Build Invincible Immunity!
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- The Complete Digestion Course
- Your Nervous System!
- The 3 Stressors
- Getting the Healing Process Started
- Yoga For Healing
Join today and see what all the talk is about.
Use Code: EHR14 to start your free 2 week trial!
See you in the forums.
https://www.ExtremeHealthAcademy.com :)
####################################################
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http://www.extremehealthradio.com/itunes
Radio Show
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/
Newsletter Subscribe for a special offer!
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There’s a really great EMF Quiz you can take to see how polluted your home is.
Here’s some of what we discussed…
Wifi
Smart meters
5G
Dirty electricity
Magnetic and electric fields
Blue light
Cell phone mitigation
And much more!
I advocate fixing and altering your environment BEFORE changing your diet and nutrition. Too often people try to overcome food addictions, cravings and more only to fail which sets them up for a lifetime of shame.
Fixing your environment is more costly but passive and moves the needle much more than food does.
I hope you enjoy this show with Nicholas Pineault and Brian Hoyer!
Please share if you can!
EMF Home Quiz:
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/emfhomequiz
Electro Pollution Fix:
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/electrofix
Brian's Website:
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/brianhoyer
Nick's Website:
http://www.theemfguy.com
Show page (coming soon):
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/698
SHOW SPONSORS
https://www.biochargeme.com/collections/light?sort_by=price-ascending
https://www.biochargeme.com/collections/emf/products/greenwave-filters
----
https://www.biochargeme.com/collections/all-products/products/aquacure%C2%AE-model-ac50
https://www.biochargeme.com/products/relax-far-infrared-sauna
####################################################
What is the Extreme Health Academy?
It's your #1 resource for living your healthiest life.
https://www.ExtremeHealthAcademy.com
Use Code: EHR14 to start your free 2 week trial!
Get support, encouragement, motivation, inspiration & the education you need to turn your health and life around.
TO DATE WE HAVE...
Academy Content Count: 565 videos, 131 hours, 21 minutes, 39 seconds.
Academy Forum Count: Total Topics – 1,264. Total Posts – 6,466.
NEW CONTENT ADDED MONTHLY...
* Ask Dr. Bergman & Justin Your Health Questions
* In Depth Monthly Courses!
* Live Monthly Workshops With Health Experts
* The Roadmap To Health - Your guide to changing your life!
* Incredible forum community to support your health journey - over 5,800 posts!
* Health Database - Find answers to your health questions FAST
* And so much more!
SOME OF OUR COURSES INCLUDE...
- Your Roadmap to Health
- Sacred Sexuality by Miss Jaya
- Best Skin Ever!
- Unbreakable Bones
- Liver Rescue
- Whole Body Restorative Exercises
- Diabetes Mastery
- Adrenal Health Recovery 101
- Deep Sleep Mastery
- Heart Health Optimization
- Autoimmune Disease Solutions
- Prevent & Heal Cancer Naturally!
- Build Invincible Immunity!
- The Hormone Optimization Course
- The Complete Digestion Course
- Your Nervous System!
- The 3 Stressors
- Getting the Healing Process Started
- Yoga For Healing
Join today and see what all the talk is about.
Use Code: EHR14 to start your free 2 week trial!
See you in the forums.
https://www.ExtremeHealthAcademy.com :)
####################################################
iTunes
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/itunes
Radio Show
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/
Newsletter Subscribe for a special offer!
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/subscribe
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/instagram
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/facebook
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