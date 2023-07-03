The True Revival That Is Sweeping America

7/2/2023
1 Timothy 4:1 True Revival sweeping the world Is The Doctrines of Demons
Intro: We are having a revival in America. Not of the Bible or repentance toward God. But a revival of the doctrine of demons. Devil worship. Not openly not even knowingly. But if you worship yourself, your agenda, your plans, your hopes then you are worshipping the same thing the devil does. Himself!
