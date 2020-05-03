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The Core Values that Unite the White Race: Part 7: Self-criticism
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4 views • May 03, 2020
Self-criticism is a good thing. But there are whites who have an intense focus on our own shortcomings and those of other whites in our own nations and our own race. But we are blind and myopic to the enormous errors and weaknesses of other races. This can cause us to go into a type of mental death spiral which results in total despondency. There are whites who give up even before the battle has begun!
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