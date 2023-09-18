The Real Reason Women Struggle With Depression and Discontentment - Julie Wright

When Adam and Eve fell into sin in the garden, the curse of the woman was multi-faceted. Genesis tells us that a woman’s desire would be for her husband, and Julie Wright believes this may be at the root of the modern woman’s tendency toward depression and discontentment. Julie, who is an author, speaker, and founder of “Live Loved Ministries,” explains why women are perpetually chasing after love, affirmation, and validation. She also explains why God is the only one who can fill that empty hole in your life and how recognizing this truth and embracing it allows women to love others from a place of complete wholeness.
TAKEAWAYS
Julie’s book, Redeeming Eve: When a Woman Lives Loved, explores the intricacies of walking through discontent from a Biblical standpoint
Accepting and embracing the love of Christ allows a woman to love fully and live in the moment
Nothing apart from Christ can ever eternally fulfill you - not even the love of your spouse or children
There are some things that only God can heal, and there are some holes that only the Lord can fill in your heart
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
The Refuge at Lost Creek: https://www.therefugeatlostcreek.org/
Give A Derm (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3HyZmWA
Redeeming Eve Book: https://bit.ly/3P1UHzH
🔗 CONNECT WITH JULIE WRIGHT
Website: https://juliewright.org/
Facebook: https://bit.ly/3LkNVmo
🔗 CONNECT WITH LIVE LOVED
Website: https://liveloved.teachable.com/
Facebook: https://bit.ly/3rezpWB
Podcast: https://bit.ly/48gOJCC
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina
Redemption Shield: (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ
Legacy Precious Metals: https://legacypminvestments.com/
TruPlay: https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.